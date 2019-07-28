Head of Environmental Regulation & Monitoring Committee named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zulfukhar Zholdasov was appointed as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry’s press service.

MagzumMirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, introduced himto the team of the committee.

Zulfukhar Zholdasovwas born on June 16, 1976. He graduated from Kazguu University with a Law degreein 1998 and the Karaganda State Technical University with a degree in Environment,Health and Safety. He successfully completed a retraining program for civilservants holding senior positions «Public Administration Modernization» at theAcademy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic ofKazakhstan.

SinceDecember 2015, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee forEnvironmental Regulation and Monitoring.

He has beenawarded the Medal «For Distinguished Labor.»