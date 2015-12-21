  • kz
    Head of European diplomacy F. Mogherini came to Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

    10:33, 21 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrived in Kazakhstan.

    As earlier reported, F. Mogherini will chair the 11 th session of the EU-CA Ministerial Meeting and will sign the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov met the head of the European diplomacy at the airport.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe Kazakhstan and EU Diplomacy News
