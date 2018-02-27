Head of Gazprom, Kazakh Energy Minister discuss gasification projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev held a meeting in St. Petersburg with Chairman of the Management Committee of Russian energy company Gazprom Alexey Miller on Monday, Kazinform cites the Energy Ministry's press service.

"At the meeting, the sides discussed possible options for routes within the Astana gasification project. As a result of the discussion, it was decided to set up a joint working group that will within short timeframes explore possible options for a transit gas pipeline from Russia to Kazakhstan for the gasification of Astana and Central Kazakhstan," the ministry said.

It is stated that the successful implementation of the project for laying the transit pipeline will promote the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in the gas sector.

Moreover, the sides also discussed the current issues on the implementation of projects related to the subsoil use in the Caspian Sea and near-border fields.

In general, they expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation in the gas sector.



Mr. Bozumbayev said that Kazakhstan supports further strengthening and expansion of the long-term partnership ties in joint projects, and stands for a more effective use of the countries' gas sector cooperation potential.

It is to be recalled that within the framework of the 13th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum held in 2016 the Heads of State signed the 2016-2018 Joint Action Plan.