Head of Information Committee of Ministry of Information & Social Development named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Lyazzat Suindik has been appointed as Chairperson of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the order of the Minister of Information and Social Development, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister's press service.

Lyazzat Suindik was born on July 26, 1985. She graduated from L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz, and the University of Sheffield (recipient of the Bolashak International Scholarship).

She rose through the ranks from the PR Manager at the Youth Congress of Kazakhstan (2005) to the Head of the Electronic Media Department of the Committee of Communications, Informatization and Information of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2014-2016).



On July 4, 2016, she was appointed as Deputy Chairperson of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan.