  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of Internal Audit Committee dismissed

    19:10, 28 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aniyatulla Sarsenov has been relieved of his post as the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    "By the Order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aniyatulla Sarsenov was dismissed from the post of the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

    The photo was provided by the press service of the Ministry.

     

     

    Tags:
    Ministry of Finance Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!