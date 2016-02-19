Head of International Financial Center «Astana» K. Kelimbetov establishes cooperation with UAE

ABU-DHANI. KAZINFORM - Head of "Astana" International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov met with Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre Essa Kazim.

The interlocutors outlined specific measures on boosting mutually beneficial cooperation. Then, a bilateral meeting of K. Kelimbetov with Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, the Executive Director of the Investment Corporation of Dubai - ICD, Chairman of the Dubai Islamic Bank, was held.

In his Address to the Nation President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of attraction of private investments. "We have to create a favorable environment for attraction of investments. This year, we made a decision on establishment of the International Financial Center "Astana", which is planned to become a regional hub in the sphere of Islamic financing, private banking and reinsurance," N. Nazarbayev stressed in his address.

In order to ensure fulfillment of the given instructions, Kairat Kelimbetov holds these meetings in the UAE. The expected results of the meetings are investment and consultative participation of the UAE in the establishment of the International Financial Center "Astana" in Kazakhstan.