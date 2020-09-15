Head of Kazakh Competition Development Agency reports on prospective work plans

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin, the Akorda press service reports.

Zhumangarin told about the plans of the newly-established Agency, its prospective measures to boost competition in the country, create competitive climate and acknowledge competition as the national idea. As state dthere, the national project for the development of competition will be developed to achieve these goals. The field and regional competition standards will be elaborated.