Head of Kazakh Government notes importance of raising efficiency and transparency of public services

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov got acquainted with the quality of public services in the Specialized public service center (PSC) in Kostanay town.

Chairman of State Corporation "Government for citizens" Daniyar Erenchinov informed K.Massimov about the work of operating halls, demonstrated process of registration, accounting of vehicles and issuance of driver's licenses, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.



In the conference hall of the Specialized PSC took place a meeting on raising service quality of "Government for citizens" State Corporation. Particular attention was paid to the issues ensuring equal access to public services for people with disabilities.



Summing up the discussion, K.Massimov noted the importance of raising efficiency and transparency of public services, as people evaluate the Government's effectiveness by the quality of public service.



"Practical implementation of the President's 100th step," this way K.Massimov commented the meeting in his Twitter account.



Recall, the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" was established in the framework of the Plan of Nation - 100 concrete steps in order to ensure transparency of public services, reduce unnecessary administrative barriers and lists of requested documents. The State Corporation merged four companies: Public service center, Real estate center, State center for pension payments, Research and production center of the land registry.