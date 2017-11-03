Head of Kazakh Olympic Committee attends ANOC General Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev takes part in the XXII General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Prague, the NOC press service reports.

The Kazakh delegation at the GA also includes the NOC Secretary General Daniyar Abulgazin, Vice President in charge of International Relations Andrey Kryukov, as well as Director of the Department of International Relations Alimzhan Akayev.



The agenda of the XXII ANOC General Assembly includes a presentation on the implementation of the Olympic Agenda-2020, reports by representatives of continental associations, the ANOC Secretary-General, as well as the chairmen of ANOC commissions.



Within the framework of the event, Pyeongchang-2018 and Tokyo-2020 organizing committees have already reported on the progress of preparations for the competitions.



The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is an international organization affiliating 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).