Head of Kazakh President's Office arrives in Baku
18:01, 12 June 2018
BAKU. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation, led by Head of Kazakhstan President's Office - acting director of the Library of the 1st President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Makhmud Kassymbek, paying a visit to Baku, laid flowers to the monument of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.
They also paid tribute and laid flowers at the graves of academician Zarifa Aliyeva, politician Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev and at the Alley of Martyrs.