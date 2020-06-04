  • kz
    Head of Kazakh Security Council’s Office relieved of the post

    12:12, 04 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chokan Yelshibekov has been relieved of his post at the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Yelshibekov will no longer serve as the head of the Office of the Security Council.

    Chokan Yelshibekov was relieved of the post of the head of the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decision of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, due to a transfer to another appointment.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
