Head of Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation steps down after 4 months

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kemelbek Oishybayev has stepped down as the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan" today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Oishybayev who took up the post only four months ago revealed in a Facebook post that he is leaving the company.



"Dear friends! I've made a decision to step down as the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan". Over the short term of my tenure at the company I've become acquainted with its wonderful staff and seen their high professionalism. I am sure that the company has bright future. I hope that the processes and the changes that I've started will give great results and bring high ratings. Work at the company was indeed a huge experience for me," he wrote.



Recall that Mr. Oishybayev was named the Chairman of the Board of JSC "Republican Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan" in October 2016.



He majored in Journalism at the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and in Law at the Kazakh State Law University. He was the Director of the Central Communications Service, the First Deputy General Director of KazMediaCenter, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Zaman Kazakhstan newspaper and general director of B2B Sales Directorate of JSC Kazakhtelecom.