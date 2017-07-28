Head of Kazatomprom meets with President of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askar Zhumagaliyev, Chairman of the Board of NAC Kazatomprom JSC, met with Rajeev Gautam, President and CEO of Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies. During the meeting the opportunities for bilateral cooperation between two companies in field of production automatization and digitalization, implementation of elements of Industry 4.0 into enterprises activities were discussed, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the company.

Mr Zhumagaliyev shared that Digital mining project, which allows to automate planning, accounting and control of the main and auxiliary processes of uranium mining enterprises in order to increase their efficiency and standardization, had already been successfully implemented.



In the present time, the robotization solutions are implemented on the filling line of the finished product in Kazatomprom-SaUran LLP. It will exclude the use of manual labor in all operations. In addition, the drones are already in use on mines. This allows for monitoring of compliance in line with safety regulations, monitoring of the situation at wellfield and much more.



Rajiv Gutam, in turn, expressed a profound interest in establishing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazatomprom and Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies in the implementation of joint projects and exchange of the best practices.



In June 2017, Kazatomprom signed memorandums of cooperation with leading companies of the world nuclear industry for automation, digitalization and robotics at joint ventures.