Head of Kazatomprom took part in WNA round table

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of "Kazatomprom" JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev took part in the annual round table of the World Nuclear Association, which was held in London.

A. Zhumagaliayev held a number of bilateral meetings with foreign partners within the framework of the event. In particular, A. Zhumagaliayev met with president of Cameco Company Tim Gitzel, Senior Executive Vice President of AREVA Company Olivier Vans and others. During the meeting the sides discussed different aspects of mutually beneficial cooperation in the sphere of atomic energy. It should be noted that "Kazatomprom" has long-term relations with all these companies.

Askar Zhumagaliyev invited his colleagues to take part in the international specialized exhibition in Astana EXPO-2017n and present their innovation technologies aimed at addressing the energy sphere.

A. Zhumagaliyev also attended the specialized international exhibition organized within the WNA round table.