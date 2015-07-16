Head of Kazkosmos arrives in Moscow to discussed A.Aimbetov’s flight to ISS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Aerospace Committee (ACC) under the Ministry for Investment and Development Talgat Mussabayev and representatives of JSC "National Center for Space Research and Technology" are on a working visit in Moscow.

A meeting with the head of the Russian Space Agency Igor Komarov has discussed organizational and technical issues of Kazakhstan cosmonaut-researcher Aydin Aimbetov's flight to the ISS scheduled for September 1, 2015. According to the press service of the agency, the parties have conducted an adjustment of the scientific program of the cosmonaut. Professor Zhumabek Zhantayev, president of JSC "National Center for Space Research and Technology" heads a group of Kazakh scientists. In addition, head of Kazkosmos took part in celebrations dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the experimental space flight "Soyuz-Apollo". The event was also attended by the legendary US astronaut Thomas Stafford. It should be emphasized, that Talgat Mussabayev, Chairman of the Aerospace Committee (ACC) under the Ministry for Investment and Development, was awarded the silver medal "Alexei Leonov". It is noteworthy that the special award was presented by the legendary Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. The same medal was awarded to the Soviet cosmonauts Georgy Grechko and Alexey Eliseyev.