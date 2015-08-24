Head of Kazсosmos T.Mussabayev participates in Eurasian Aerospace Congress in Moscow (PHOTO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Moscow hosts today the First Eurasian Aerospace Congress (EAC) focusing on new governance challenges and prospects of the global aerospace sector.

One of the moderators of the Congress is Yuri Koptev, former head of Roscosmos. Today he chairs the Scientific-Technical Council of Rostec Corporation. In his opening address he noted that EAC pursues the goal to consolidate science, business and authorities for the solution of the global and applied objectives of aerospace development.

"The time proves the importance of cooperation between the expert communities and the managerial elite in order to select modern management forms and practices for aerospace enterprises, clusters, networks, sectors at the national and international level," he said.

In a letter to the participants of the EAC, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Rogozin emphasized the role of the new Roscosmos State Corporation amid globalization of economy. The Vice Premier stressed the importance of revival of the institution of "chief designers" who connected researchers and industries. One of the initiators of the EAC is Samara oblast which assembles well-known Soyuz rockets and which has been an important center of rocket-space industry both of Russia and the world. Head of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev delivered a speech at a plenary session of the event. He told the attendees about the achievements of the Republic of Kazakhstan in space development sphere, the prospects of development and enhancement of the cooperation in this sector. "Taking into consideration the goal of the Congress -enhancement of the cooperation in space development on the Eurasian space, Kazakhstan is ready to continue fruitful collaboration in peaceful use of space," he noted. The EAC is held in six thematic conferences and three roundtable discussions. In the course of the EAC, Talgat Mussabayev had several meetings and delivered a report at a roundtable meeting on "Space Services for Commercial Use".