Head of Land Relations Department appointed in N Kazakhstan
20:46, 25 December 2018
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Arystan Kuzhumov has been appointed as Head of the North Kazakhstan Regional Land Relations Department by the respective order of the Governor of the region, Kazinform correspondent reports.
He graduated from the North Kazakhstan State University and the Kazakh-Russian University with bachelor degrees in construction and laws, respectively.
Since 2018 he has worked as Deputy Head of the Department of Land Relations.