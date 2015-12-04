  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of Majilis urges TurkPA to partake in preparation for Integration Concept of the Turkic world (PHOTO)

    12:31, 04 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov has urged TurkPA to participate in the preparatory work for the adoption of the Integration Concept of the Turkic world.

    Such a statement he made at the VI session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking states. "For a quarter century cooperation between the brotherly peoples has risen to an unprecedented level. A new concept of the Turkic world has formed on the world political scene," said K. Dzhakupov. According to him, in order to further systematize the mutual cooperation and improve its efficiency the summit of the Turkic Council instructed to develop the Integration Concept of the Turkic world. Majilis speaker added that the idea of "Mangilik Yel" was developed in order to include Kazakhstan in the list of the most developed countries.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states Majilis Government Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!