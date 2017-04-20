Head of N Kazakhstan internal affairs dept detained

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM National Bureau of Anti-Corruption has confirmed it detained the head of the department of internal affairs of Taiynshinsky district.

According to the press service, Colonel Martyniuk was caught red-handed taking a bribe, for allegedly, requalification of a criminal case and drawing a procedural agreement.

The suspect was placed in the Temporary Detention Center in Petropavlovsk and a pretrial investigation has been launched into the case.