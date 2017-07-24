Head of NATD names 3 criteria for innovative projects to secure a grant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the briefing at the Central Communications Service, the Chairman of the Board of JSC «National Agency for Technological Development» Marat Omarov spoke about the main goals innovative grants' launch, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, Kazakh enterprises need help with modernization, noting that the agency will focus its efforts on that.

"I want to emphasize that we focus on supporting existing enterprises. The current level of technological development of our enterprises is quite low. Our goal is to help enterprises modernize, and to bring already working technologies to Kazakhstan," Mr. Omarov said.

"Nevertheless, we do not leave aside the developments of Kazakh innovators. And our commercialization grant, which I mentioned earlier, is aimed precisely at this. Therefore, we do not divide our and foreign technologies on this basis."

He briefly outlined the main criteria by which the prospects of projects will be evaluated.

"We have three main criteria. First, the technology must be modern. Second, it must have been applied in an industry. And it also should be aimed at the production of products with export potential," he said.

It should be reminded, that today NATD has launched a new program of innovative projects' grant financing.