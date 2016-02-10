Head of National Bank reported President on measures on ensuring sustainability of financial sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairperson of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev, the press service of the Akorda informs.

D. Akishev reported the President on the key directions of the monetary policy and measures on future ensuring of the sustainability of the financial sector.

The President stressed the importance of continuing the activity on ensuring financial stability and stimulation of the economy.

The Head of State also drew attention to the necessity of supporting the entities of small and medium-sized business and continuing construction of housing.

D. Akishev noted that the measures on financing of the real sector of the economy should have a positive impact on dynamics of development of the country.

Upon completion of the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.