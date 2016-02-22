Head of National Press Club suspected of embezzling 300 mln tenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Anti-Corruption Agency of Almaty has established facts of embezzling more than 300 million tenge allocated to the Committee on Information and JSC "Kazakhtelecom" for the promotion of public policy information.

Head of National Press Club Seitkazy Matayev has been suspected of combating embezzlement of 300 million tenge. In addition, law enforcement is carrying out checks of embezzling 169 million tenge allocated to local executive bodies for similar purposes.

Seitkazy Matayev is suspected of committing embezzlement and tax evasion (imprisonment for 6-12 years with confiscation of property).

It is worth noting that with the authorization of the court S.Matayev's property was frozen.