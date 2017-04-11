Head of National Technological Development Agency named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Marat Omarov has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of "National Technological Development Agency" JSC, Kazinforn has learned.

Born in September 1988, Mr. Omarov holds BA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of York and MSc in Political Economy of Late Development from the London School of Economics and Political Science.



He held various posts at Digiet Limited based in London from 2009-2012.



Mr. Omarov was adviser to the Minister of National Economy from 2012 till 2014. He then joined the Ministry of National Economy as Deputy Director of the Department for Tariff and Institutional Economic Policy and worked there until April 2016.



Prior to the appointment he served as Managing Director at Kazakhtelecom JSC.



The National Technological Development Agency is a part of "National Managing Holding "Baiterek" JSC.