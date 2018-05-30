Head of Nazarbayev University intends to attract more foreign students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Nazarbayev University Shigeo Katsu expressed his opinion on the exchange of students and their opportunities to study abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He underlinedn that in 2011 the practice of sending students, who earn bachelor's degree to study abroad was put on hold, except for very specific disciplines, such as painting for example. According to him, in 2017 the Government received a report on the university's activities, and it was decided to provide Nazarbayev University with some grants for obtaining master's degree. This was done unilaterally, the university did not make such a request to the Government, he said.

According to the head of the higher educational institution, it is also necessary to attract more foreign students to Nazarbayev University.

Katsu expressed an opinion that the university does not have enough foreign students. in his words, when a student studies abroad, he or she has a great opportunity to take a plunge into the culture, a completely different environment. And this is useful for young people in particular because they get acquainted with similar talented young people who will later become leaders in foreign countries. The university attaches great importance to this and believes that in general, it is extremely useful and important for the Republic of Kazakhstan and for the university.

The university believes that having as many foreign students as possible is very good for the faculty so that they could study here together along with Kazakhstani students. As to the total number of students studying here, only 0.5% of them are foreigners.