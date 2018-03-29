Head of new district of Astana city named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (head) of the newly established district in Astana city has been named, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Astana city administration.

Yerlan Kanalimov's candidature got unanimous support from the administration's staff.



Born in 1982, Mr. Kanalimov is a native of Tselinograd (old name of Astana) city.



He is a graduate of the Astana Management Institute (2003) and the Kazakhstan-Russia University (2007).



Throughout his professional career, Mr. Kanalimov held various posts in the Astana city administration.