Head of OSCE Programme Office completes diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has received today Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana Natalia Zarudna who completed her diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting in the Akorda presidential residence, the sides touched upon a wide range of issues related to the state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE and exchanged their views on regional and international agenda.

Secretary Abdykalikova especially stressed that Kazakhstan and the OSCE have a rich history of cooperation that includes Kazakhstan's chairmanship in 2010 and the adoption of the Astana Declaration. Thanks to its chairmanship Kazakhstan managed to establish itself as an active and effective partner ready to develop further cooperation with the OSCE on an equal basis.

In conclusion, Secretary Abdykalikova thanked Ambassador Natalia Zarudna for strengthening dialogue and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and the OSCE during her tenure and wished her good health and success in the future.