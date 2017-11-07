  • kz
    Head of Pavlodar oil chemistry refinery dismissed

    21:40, 07 November 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM General Director of Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP Shukhrat Danbay has been relieved of his post, Kazinform cites the press service of KazMunayGas National Company.

    "Shukhrat Danbay, the General Director of Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP, has been dismissed according to the resolution of the Board of Directors of KazMunayGas Refining and Marketing JSC. Ospanbek Alseitov was appointed Acting General Director of Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP," KMG's press release reads.

    Appointments, dismissals Oil & Gas Pavlodar region Appointments
