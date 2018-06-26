Head of physical culture, sports committee of Aktobe region named

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Meirambek Makhambetov has been named as new head of the Physical Culture and Sports Department of Aktobe region, Kazinform has learnt from the department's press service.

Native of Aktobe city, Mr. Makhambetov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He started his professional career in 2011 at the Sports Committee of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.



Since 2012 to 2016 he held various posts at the Kazakh Agency for Sports and Physical Culture and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since June 2016 he has been serving as head of the Winter Sports Department of the Committee for Sports Affairs and Physical Culture of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.