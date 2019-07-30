Head of Presidential Administration’s Domestic Policy Dept appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gani Nygymetov has been appointed as Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

«Bythe Head of State’s order, Gani Saktaganuly Nygymetov was appointed as Head ofthe Domestic Policy Department of the Administration of the President of the Republicof Kazakhstan,» the press service says.

Gani Nygymetovwas born in 1983. He graduated from the L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian NationalUniversity with a degree in international relations (2005); Monterey Instituteof International Studies (Bolashak Scholarship), Master of Public Administration(2007); Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Business and Duke University,Master of Business Administration (2014); Columbia Business School, summercourse in corporate finance (2007); University of Pennsylvania Graduate Schoolof Education (2010); the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the NationalUniversity of Singapore (2011); Harvard Kennedy School, Executive Education(2013).

He began hiscareer as an intern at UNDP Headquarters, Regional Bureau for Europe andCentral Asia (February – July 2007); Project Manager at the PublicAdministration Department of the JSC National Analytical Center under theGovernment and the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (2007-2009);Director of the International Cooperation Department of Nazarbayev University (2009-2012);Deputy General Director for Development at the Center for Energy Research ofNazarbayev University (January 2012 –November 2012); Chief Business DevelopmentOfficer at Nazarbayev University Research and Innovation System (2012-2013);President of the Center for International Programs of the Kazakh Ministry ofEducation and Science (2013-2016); Executive Director of the Center forStrategic Initiatives (2016-2017); Director of the Institute for EurasianIntegration (2017-2018).

Since March 2018,he has served as Deputy Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the PresidentialAdministration.