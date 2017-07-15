  • kz
    Head of Public Procurement Committee steps down

    11:13, 15 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of the Public Procurement Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakstan has left their post, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry.

    "By the order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Kalilla Abdullayev has been dismissed from the position of the Chairman of the Public Procurement Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in connection with his transfer to another position," the report said.

    Kalilla Abdullayev was appointed the Chairman of the Public Procurement Committee in July 2014.

    He was born in 1971, a native of Zhambyl region. In 1994 he graduated from the Dzhambul Technological Institute of Light and Food Industry with an engineer-economist diploma and 2002 from the M.H. Dulati Taraz State University with a degree in law.

    He began his career as a tax inspector. In 1994-1999 Kalilla Abdullayev held the position of the Deputy Chairman of the Tax Committee for the city of Taraz, Zhambyl region. In 2012-2013 he served as the Deputy akim of Mangistau region. from May 21, 2014, he was Acting Chairman of the Public Procurement Committee. And on July 3, 2014, he was appointed Chairman of the Committee.

     

