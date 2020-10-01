  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of Republican Space Communications Center named

    22:00, 01 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Baubek Oralmagambetov introduced the new CEO of the Republican Space Communications Center, Malik Zhuiriktayev, to the staff.

    He graduated from the Almaty Energy Institute, Abai Almaty State University.

    Prior to the appointment has served as deputy director general at Vostoktelecom LLP, Kazakhtelecom JSC.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Space Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!