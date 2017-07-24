  • kz
    Head of S Kazakhstan audit commission detained on bribery allegations

    13:54, 24 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of South Kazakhstan region Audit Commission Shalabay S. and chief auditor of the region Kudiyarov B. were detained while receiving a bribe, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the National Bureau of Anti-Corruption.

    "On July 23, the South Kazakhstan department of National Bureau of Anti-Corruption detained the Chairman of the South Kazakhstan Audit Commission Shalabay S. and the Chief Auditor of the Audit Commission Kudiyarov B. receiving a bribe in the amount of KZT 7 million for issuing a positive audit certificate," the report reads.

    Shalabay S. has been taken into custody in a temporary detention facility. And Kudiyarov B. was released due to his full confession and assistance to the investigation.

    Pre-trial investigation is underway.

     

