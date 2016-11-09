Head of Samruk-Kazyna JSC urges Japanese companies to expand cooperation

TOKYO-ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC Umirzak Shukeyev met the leadership team of Marubeni Corporation headed by its CEO Fumiya Kokubu today in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

At the meeting, Mr. Shukeyev noted that Marubeni Corporation is one of the most active Japanese companies operating in Kazakhstan. At Kazakh-Japanese business forum held in Tokyo, NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC, a portfolio company of "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC, and Marubeni Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Marubeni Corporation together with other Japanese companies can now participate in the development of uranium deposits Khorasan-1 and Khorasan-2 in the South Kazakhstan region.

During the meeting, Umirzak Shukeyev also noted that heads of states from Kazakhstan and Japan have both paid special attention to the development of rare-earth metals. In this regard, he mentioned that the Fund's owns several deposits and suggested the possibility of joint development. Both sides have appointed executives responsible for further development on this issue.



Head of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC also talked about a large scale state privatization program before the investor community and highlighted that the Fund is working to privatize more than 200 assets. Umirzak Shukeyev elaborated the activities undertaken by the largest portfolio companies that are preparing for an IPO, and stressed the commitment of «Samruk-Kazyna» in ensuring transparency and equal rights of all investors.



In addition the Head of «Samruk-Kazyna» JSC met with Norifumi Ide, senior executive officer of transport and logistics Nippon Express. The parties discussed the possibility of cooperation in the field of transportation of cargo via overland rail route. In particular, the Fund's portfolio company «NC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» JSC through KTZ Express is interested in transportation of Japanese cargoes from the port of Lianyungang (China) to Duisburg (Germany).



Notes:



Founded in 1858, Marubeni Corporation includes about 450 companies, 57 overseas branches and offices, a total of 120 offices in 67 countries. The main activities of the Corporation are: trade and investment, mining and processing of mineral resources, the production of steel products, infrastructure development, automotive, chemical industry, information technology, transportation and logistics. The Corporation participated in the reconstruction of the international airport of Astana and Atyrau Refinery. Currently, Marubeni Corporation is involved in the construction of a complex for deep oil processing at Atyrau refinery.



Nippon Express-Japanese transportation and logistics company was established in 1937. At present the company includes more than 340 companies, 1,400 offices in 42 countries. The company's business activities are spread across railway forwarding, road transportation, sea freight, air freight, packing and packaging materials, transportation, construction and installation of heavy loads, etc. (engaged in 27 types of services).