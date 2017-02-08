Head of Serbian Parliament to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia to Kazakhstan, Vladimir Mirković, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Gulshara Abdykalikova said that today Kazakh-Serbian relations are rapidly developing. She also added that Kazakhstan expects a visit by the President of the National Assembly of Serbia.

The Secretary noted, the good work of the Kazakh-Serbian intergovernmental commission saying that the two countries have good prospects for cooperation.



Gulshara Abdykalikova also thanked the Serbian side for taking part in the upcoming international exhibition "Expo-2017".

The Ambassador in turn congratulated Kazakhstan with the 25th anniversary of Independence.

Mr. Mirković has also emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan's participation in the UN Security Council as its non-permanent member saying that this fact itself is a confirmation of the country's prestige in the world.



The diplomat added that with regard to the "Expo-2017", Serbia has already begun the organizational work.