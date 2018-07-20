Head of Shymkent affiliate of Nur Otan Party named

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Gabidulla Abdrakhimov has been appointed as head of the Shymkent affiliate of Nur Otan Party at today's extraordinary conference of the affiliate, the press service of akimat reports.



1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan Party Maulen Ashimbayev took part in the conference.



Ashimbayev also visited a co-working centre opened at the ground of the Otyrar library. It provides anyone an opportunity to hold seminars or lectures or master language skills there. It also offers drawing and chess classes for children.





It is expected to become a centre for all family members interested in reading, sharing views and participating in board and party games. All the service provided at the co-working centre are free of charge.

