Head of Skolkovo Foundation gets interested in Kazakhstan’s projects

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation Arkady Dvorkovich has visited today the Almaty TechnoPark and became interested in Kazakhstan's innovation projects, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"In my opinion, this forum is a great opportunity to compare and see how the innovation process is developing in our countries. We are close to each other both in culture and regulation. We have free space for the movement of goods and services. Now we need to focus on the groundbreaking directions, on new technologies. Here, prime ministers and other forum members can discuss how to do it. We do it in practice - it is work on technology parks. It is important to make this process involve ministries, big companies, and other institutions to support investment and innovation. I think today is a great opportunity to do it," Arkady Dvorkovich said on the sidelines of the Digital Agenda into the Globalization 2.0 Forum organized by the Kazakh Ministry of Information and Communications.



Dvorkovich also gave an insight into Kazakh-Russian projects. According to the speaker, he has seen the way Russian innovation companies operate at the Almaty TechnoPark.



"It has created jobs. The developments that have been created in Moscow, Novosibirsk, and Kazan are brought to commercial operation here in Almaty. They are primarily related to the Industrial Internet of Things, artificial intelligence (AI), the use of big data, blockchain in medicine, agriculture, and logistics," Arkady Dvorkovich pointed out.

He said that it is necessary to unite several crucial elements together: fundamental science, education, start-ups, big companies, and capital. This is what such foundations as Skolkovo and technology parks deal with.



The speaker showed interests in Kazakh projects. "There are very interesting things related to the new technologies of extraction and processing of natural resources. [There are] big data technologies that make it possible to track payments in the financial system and prevent financial misconduct. We saw a very interesting agricultural development related to the selection and cultivation of various crops based on new methods with biotech and nanotechnology. The developments are very interesting."

The Skolkovo Foundation is a scientific and technological innovation park specializing in the development and commercialization of new technologies.