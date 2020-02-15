  • kz
    Head of State amends agr’t on Baiterek rocket complex creation

    13:59, 15 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the creation of the Baiterek rocket complex at the Baikonur cosmodrome» as of December 22, 2004, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan and Russia Space Baikonur space center President
