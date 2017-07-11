  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State amends law on amalgamation of electric grid companies

    12:11, 11 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of electrical energy industry" aimed at amalgamation of regional electric grid companies and better regulation in the sphere of electric energy, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service. 

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Industry Energy Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!