  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State amends law on migration and employment

    18:36, 24 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on migration and employment".

    According to the press service of Akorda, the law is aimed at the implementation of the Nation's Plan - 100 Specific Steps, to realize the five institutional reforms, in terms of creating an enabling environment for attracting highly qualified foreign specialists, as well as further improvement of policies on migration and employment. The text of the law is published in the press.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!