Head of State amends law on migration and employment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on migration and employment".

According to the press service of Akorda, the law is aimed at the implementation of the Nation's Plan - 100 Specific Steps, to realize the five institutional reforms, in terms of creating an enabling environment for attracting highly qualified foreign specialists, as well as further improvement of policies on migration and employment. The text of the law is published in the press.