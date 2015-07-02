  • kz
    Head of State appoints ambassadors to several countries

    21:12, 02 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President nazarbayev appoints ambassadors to a number of countries, the press service of Akorda informs.

    Presidential decree appointed Azamat Berdybai as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to the Republic of Iraq, to the Republic of Lebanon, and to the State of Palestine in combination. Dulat Kuanyshev has been assigned the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Israel and to the Republic of Cyprus in combination; Bulat Sarsenbayev is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India and to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka in combination.

