Head of State appoints new Governor of Kostanay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the presidential decree Arhimed Mukhambetov has been appointed Governor of Kostanay region, according to Akorda Twitter account.

Arhimed Mukhambetov was born in 1972. He graduated from Samara State Technical University and Kazakh-Russian International University. He began his career in commercial structures of the city of Aktobe. He worked as head of the department of foreign economic relations and investment of Aktobe region, regional director of "Small Entrepreneurship Development Fund", deputy Mayor of Aktobe, and Mayor of Aktobe city. Since July 2011 he was Governor of Aktobe region. Prime Minister Karim Massimov and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin presented asset Kostanai region the new head of the region.