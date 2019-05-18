Head of State appoints several ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed several ambassadors of Kazakhstan to foreign countries, Akorda press service informs.

Thus, Erlan Baizhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.



Mukhametali Nazhmedin was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman.



Daniyar Sarekenov has been named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Indonesia.



Zhanna Sartbayeva has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland.