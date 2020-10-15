Head of State arrives in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Semey this morning, Kazinform reports.

President’s official spokesperson Berik Uali revealed via his Facebook account that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Semey today.

While in the city, the President will attend the unveiling ceremony of the Uly akyn Abai uldarymen and familiarize with the historical and cultural and literary and memorial reserve museum of Abai called Zhideli-Borli.

Additionally, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to inspect the progress in the construction of Karagaily micro-district in the city. The Head of State will attend the exhibition of rare books by Abai published as part of the World of Abai series and have a meeting with Abai experts.

At the end of the working trip, the President is set to pay a visit to the Abai-Shakarim memorial complex and house museum of the great Kazakh poet in Zhidebai settlement.