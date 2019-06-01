Head of State attends gala concert at Juldyzai International Children's Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has attended today a gala concert at the 14th Juldyzai International Creativity Festival of Special Needs Children, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The final round of the Juldyzai International Creativity Festival for children with special physical and social needs started in the capital of Kazakhstan on May 26.



According to the organizers, this year 7,750 children participated in the creativity contest.



Children from such countries as Georgia, Belarus, Turkey, Russia, and France also submitted their applications for participation.

It should be mentioned that Juldyzai Festival has been held with the support from the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2005. It is organized by BI Zhuldyzai Corporate Foundation.