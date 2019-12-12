Head of State attends solemn ceremony of awarding state awards and prizes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the ceremony participants, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated them on the Independence Day and stressed that the Independence is the priceless wealth of our country, Akorda press service informs.

«Thanks to the balanced policy of the First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, our generation has fulfilled the great dream of our people. Our ancestors left us a rich land. It is our sacred duty to be faithful to their contribution. The feats of the heroes who fought and shed blood for the freedom of our people will never be forgotten,» the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Head of State noted that the year of 2019 is a significant one for our country.

«We confirmed the inviolability of our statehood and the democratic path of development, the continuity of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev’s strategic course. Invaluable experience and knowledge of the First President will be demanded by our people and used for the benefit of the country. Our duty is to honor his enormous work as the founding Father of our state, an outstanding statesman, a person of historical scale,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.

The President of Kazakhstan recalled the implementation of a new stage of social modernization, for which almost 3.5 trillion tenge was allocated, of which more than 530 billion to support families with children and low-income citizens.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of building an inclusive national economy, the benefits of which should be received by all the people of Kazakhstan.

«Our main task is to improve the quality of life of every citizen. Therefore, the state pays special attention to the implementation of social obligations,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In continuation of the social policy implementation, President Tokayev touched upon the task of building of the «Listening State».

«Contemporary models of state-building have already distanced themselves from the concept of elitism, exclusivity of power. Every official should remember: we are part of the people. We work for the people and among the people! The «Listening State» means the absence of bureaucracy at its worst and transparency of all procedures on the basis of digitalization,» the Head of State stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that thanks to the efforts of all the people, our state has achieved significant outcomes. According to him, all the achievements of our history are the result of selfless work of every citizen.

In his speech, the President praised the work and merits of Kazakhstan’s citizens who received their awards from the hands of the Head of State during the ceremony.