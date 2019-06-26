Head of State awards Kazinform with Letter of Appreciation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform International News Agency has received today the Letter of Appreciation from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in recognition of its contribution to the development of the country's journalism.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handed the award to the General Director of Kazinform, Askar Umarov, at the ceremonial meeting dedicated to the upcoming professional holiday of mass media workers at the Akorda Presidential Residence.



Other mass media were also awarded during the event.