Head of State briefed on Armed Forces' combat ready status, Aibalta-2019 drills

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Murat Bektanov, the First Deputy Minister of Defense - Head of the General Staff of Armed Forces, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was briefed on the combat ready status of the Armed Forces and the work done by the General Staff on implementation of the plans on Kazakhstan's defense.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the need to step up efforts to analyze potential military threats, map out conceptual approaches to further strengthening of the Armed Forces.



First Deputy Minister Bektanov also informed the President of Kazakhstan of the ongoing strategic command and staff training exercises Aibalta-2019.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.