Head of State calls on citizens to observe quarantine regime

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, urged citizens to strictly observe quarantine regime, Kazinform reports citing the President’s Twitter account.

Head of State informed about his visit to the National Center for Biotechnology.

«The center has developed a test system which quickly detects the novel virus COVID-19. Scientists of the center have started work on creating coronavirus vaccine. The center will be provided with financial assistance,» President stated.

«I urge citizens to strictly observe quarantine regime. You should panic in no case. Optimism and confidence in the future will help us to overcome difficulties. Coronavirus positive patients will receive the necessary treatment. All measures of financial support for citizens and businesses will be implemented,» the President twitted.