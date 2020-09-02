Head of State chaired meeting on reforms in law enforcement and judicial systems

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired a meeting on reforms in law enforcement and judicial systems to meet the tasks voiced by him in the state-of-the-nation address, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

According to the President, reforms to be undertaken should focus on the rule of law, justice and public safety.

The meeting centered on forming a three-tier model to ensure protection of the rights and freedoms of people and power sharing between law enforcement and judicial bodies so as to establish reliable mechanisms to guarantee the rule of law and justice.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the activities for the Address «Kazakhstan in the new reality: time to act» and gave instructions to the heads of law enforcement bodies.

Attending the meeting were Yerlan Koshanov, Head of the Presidential Office, Asset Issekeshev, Assistant to the President – Security Council Secretary, Alikhan Smailov, First Deputy Prime Minister, Yeraly Tugzhanov, Deputy PM, Dauren Abayev, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Attorney General Gizat Nurdauletov, Karim Massimov, Chairman of the National Security Committee, Yerlan Karin, Assistant to the President, Nurlan Yermekbayev, Defense Minister, and Yerlan Turgumbayev, Interior Minister.