Head of State comments on the state of Kazakh-Uzbek realtions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the current state of Kazakh-Uzbek relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the credentials presenting ceremony in Akorda today, the Head of State noted the close centuries-old ties between the two countries. He also praised president Mirziyoyev's contribution to further strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation stressing that with him in office a new chapter in the Astana-Tashkent partnership was opened and significant progress was made in terms of Central Asian cooperation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that the mutual visits held in the past and current years, as well as intensive contacts within the framework of various international events, strengthened the political dialogue and for the first time ensured more than 30% growth in mutual trade.

"The launch of the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan this year, as well as the holding of the Year of Kazakhstan in fraternal Uzbekistan next year shall become a landmark of new discoveries and will give a powerful impetus to the whole spectrum of our cooperation," the President concluded.

In turn, ambassador Saidikram Niyazhodzhayev stressed that Kazakhstan is a strategic and "time-tested partner" of Uzbekistan.

"It is necessary to note the personal relationship of our two presidents, who in a short time opened a new page in our bilateral relations. Over the past year alone, more than six top-level meetings have been held, as well as more than 20 meetings at the level of ministries and departments," he said.

"As an ambassador, I will make every effort to further deepen our bilateral cooperation in all areas, including not only trade and economic issues, but also the establishment and strengthening of interparliamentary ties, the development of regional cooperation, transport issues, the cultural and humanitarian part," the diplomat added.





